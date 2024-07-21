Thane: Fire breaks out in Ambernath scrap godown, no one hurt

The blaze started at 2 am in the Ambernath scrap godown located in Bhuvapada, Kulgaon-Badlapur municipal council chief of fire services Bhagwat Sonawane said

A civic official said that a fire broke out in a Ambernath scrap godown in the early hours of Sunday, though no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said, reported news agency PTI.

The blaze started at 2 am in the Ambernath scrap godown located in Bhuvapada, Kulgaon-Badlapur municipal council chief of fire services Bhagwat Sonawane told PTI.

"Five fire engines from Anand Nagar, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Badlapur doused the blaze in an hour. The godown was gutted. The cause of the fire is being probed," he added, reported PTI.

Earlier, last month, a pathological laboratory was completely destroyed in Thane city of Maharashtra in a major fire that broke out in a seven-storey building, civic officials told PTI.

Nobody was reported injured in the incident, they said.

According to the PTI, the blaze erupted around 7 am on the third floor of the building located on Gokhale Road, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC), Yasin Tadvi, said.

"After being alerted, the fire brigade and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot along with three fire engines and doused the fire after two-and-a-half hours of efforts. The laboratory office along with its equipment, was gutted in the blaze," he told PTI.

Meanwhile, a coach of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur Express caught fire near its wheels due to brake binding in Maharashtra's Thane district neighbouring Mumbai on July 15, railway officials said, reported PTI.

The blaze was doused immediately, an official said, adding that all passengers were safe.

The Gorakhpur-bound train was detained near Thakurli station (in Thane district) due to brake binding of S-8 coach at around 6.30 am, a Central Railway (CR) spokesperson said, reported PTI.

In the brake binding process, train brakes get jammed with wheels. It emits heavy smoke, sometimes leading to a fire due to excess heat, reported PTI.

Thakurli is located around 35 km from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai.

Some passengers panicked after seeing heavy smoke emanating from the wheels and immediately alerted the railway staff on onboard the train, according to sources, reported PTI.

The CR spokesperson said it was a very small blaze and was immediately doused using two fire extinguishers, reported PTI.

The train left for its onward journey in 20 minutes, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)