The actor, in her complaint, had claimed that Suresh Dhas' inappropriate and defamatory remarks impacted her personal and social life

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Suresh Dhas on Monday claimed that his statement regarding actor Prajakta Mali had been misinterpreted and said he was apologising if it had caused any offence to her or to other women, news agency PTI reported.

His statement came after the Maharashtra State Commission for Women directed the Mumbai Police earlier in the day to take immediate action and submit a factual report on Mali's complaint against Dhas.

"My statement regarding Prajakta Mali was misinterpreted. I had no intention to disrespect her, and talking about her character was out of question. I respect all women. If my statement has hurt her or any other woman, then I apologise," Dhas said, according to PTI.

Mali, in her complaint, alleged that Dhas' inappropriate and defamatory remarks had a negative impact on both her personal and social life. She further claimed that defamatory content had been circulated on social media following these remarks.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women stated on its X handle that it had received Mali's complaint and had initiated action. The Commission deemed the matter serious and directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to act swiftly and submit a factual report.

Earlier in the day, when asked about Mali's complaint, Dhas stated that the issue was over for him and that he was ready to face any consequences, PTI reported. He added that the focus should remain on the murder of Santosh Deshmukh on December 9 and the broader crime situation in Beed.

"I am ready to answer anything about these issues," he remarked.

Mali had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday. Fadnavis assured Mali and her family that any act of disrespect towards women would not be tolerated and that appropriate action would be taken.

On Saturday, Mali had held a press conference in which she demanded an apology from Dhas for dragging her name into his attempt to target NCP minister Dhananjay Munde in the Beed sarpanch murder case.

The actor condemned Dhas' comments as being in bad taste and baseless, asserting that women, particularly actresses, should not be made soft targets.

"Dhas' remarks linking me to Dhananjay Munde are derogatory. I had been to Parli for a cultural event, an award function. Artists like me travel to several cities to entertain audiences. Why name just women? Haven't male actors attended such programmes organised by politicians? Dhas has used my name for his selfish interests," she said on Saturday.

Mali also demanded action against those spreading fake video clips about her.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, was abducted, tortured, and murdered in Beed on December 9, allegedly for attempting to thwart an extortion bid targeting an energy company. Four individuals have been arrested so far, but a political dispute is ongoing concerning Walmik Karad, an accused in the extortion case linked to the murder, who is reportedly a close associate of Parli MLA Dhananjay Munde.

