Breaking News
Mumbai: Film producer Sandeep Singh complains of getting death threat on Facebook
Mumbai gets 30 per cent of total rain already, IMD predicts heavy rain for next 4 days
IndiGo says no smoke was detected on Raipur-Indore flight on Tuesday
Maharashtra: Former MP Anandrao Adsul quits as Shiv Sena leader
Uttar Pradesh: Police arrests man for threatening to behead Nupur Sharma
Jhanvi Kukreja murder case: Bombay High Court denies bail to accused Shree Jogdhankar
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Amravati pharmacists killing Court sends seven accused in NIA custody till July 15

Amravati pharmacist's killing: Court sends seven accused in NIA custody till July 15

Updated on: 07 July,2022 07:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Police, who probed the case initially, claimed that Umesh Kolhe was killed for sharing a post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad in some WhatsApp groups

Amravati pharmacist's killing: Court sends seven accused in NIA custody till July 15

Umesh Kolhe was allegedly attacked with a knife by a group of three men. File pic


On Thursday, a special court remanded seven persons arrested in connection with the killing of an Amravati-based pharmacist who had supported Nupur Sharma in the custody of the National Investigation Agency till July 15.

The accused were brought to Mumbai from  Amravati city earlier in the day.




Umesh Kolhe, a pharmacist who ran a medical shop in Amravati, was killed on the night of June 21 while returning home.


Also Read: NIA searches multiple locations in Maharashtra over Amravati pharmacist killing

Police, who probed the case initially, claimed that Umesh Kolhe was killed for sharing a post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad in some WhatsApp groups.

The NIA, which has taken over the probe now, produced the accused before special judge for NIA cases A K Lahoti here, and sought their 15-day custody.

"There was evidence against the accused suggesting that they were involved in terrorist activities," the NIA official said.

But the court, after hearing arguments, remanded the accused in NIA custody for eight days.

(with inputs from PTI)

mumbai mumbai news amravati maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK