Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday attributed the attack on Uddhav Thackeray’s convoy by MNS workers to frustration stemming from the absence of condemnation following a similar incident involving himself.

On Saturday, a handful of MNS workers hurled tomatoes and cow dung at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray’s convoy in Thane, a day after some people in Beed district threw betel nuts (supari) at Raj Thackeray’s motorcade. The authorities have since detained over 40 MNS workers in connection with the attack on Uddhav’s convoy.

In a detailed social media post, Raj Thackeray stated that the MNS workers reacted due to the lack of censure directed at the Shiv Sena (UBT) district chief in Beed. “The actions of the MNS workers [in Thane] were fuelled by their frustration due to the absence of condemnation for the behaviour exhibited by the Shiv Sena (UBT) district chief in Beed district. This lack of response led to the reaction by the MNS workers,” he stated.

Raj Thackeray appealed to his workers to back down for now but warned of addressing the behaviour of some people who have refused to change their ways, after Assembly elections. Claiming attempts were made to create obstacles during his Marathwada region tour, the MNS chief said some individuals who demanded the reservation for Marathas were found to be affiliated with the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

