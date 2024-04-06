Gholap was Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader and is a five-time MLA from Nashik district. His entry can boost the Mahayuti's prospects in the region in upcoming elections

Babanrao Gholap joined Shinde's Shiv Sena on Saturday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Another setback to Uddhav camp as Babanrao Gholap joins Shinde's Shiv Sena

In another setback to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction ahead of Lok Sabha elections, former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Babanrao Gholap joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Saturday.

Gholap is a veteran Sena leader and a five-time MLA from Nashik district. Gholap joining the Shinde camp can boost the party's prospects and in return the Mahayuti in north Maharashtra. Former MLA Sanjay Pawar also joined the Shinde-led Sena.

Gholap was welcomed in the party by chief minister Eknath Shinde in the presence of state minister Dada Bhuse and Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe.

The Mahayuti is yet to declare its candidate from Nashik for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It is speculated that the seat can go to Chhagan Bhujbal from NCP. Hemant Godse from Shiv Sena is the sitting MP from Nashik.

It is yet to be seen of the seat would go to Shiv Sena or NCP.

Meanwhile in another major political development in the state on Saturday, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that chief minister Eknath Shinde's and sitting MP from Kalyan, Dr Shrikant Shinde will be the Mahayuti candidate from Kalyan Lok Sabha seat.

There was a week-long suspense as which party in Mahayuti will contest the high-profile Kalyan Lok Sabha seat. Fadnavis' announcement came at a time when a section of BJP workers in Kalyan has expressed reservations against fielding Shrikant Shinde.

Shrikant Shinde will face off against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Vaishali Darekar-Rane, a former MNS leader.

"There is no opposition from BJP. Shrikant Shinde will be the candidate of Shiv Sena and Mahayuti from Kalyan. The BJP will stand with him with full strength, and all members of Mahayuti will ensure his victory," Fadnavis said speaking with media in Nagpur.

In the 2019 elections, Shrikant Shinde who contested from Shiv Sena (undivided), won with a high margin against his NCP's (undivided) Babaji Balaram Patil.

(With PTI inputs)