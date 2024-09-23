After the attack on the BEST bus conductor, Shashank Sharad Rao handed over a petition to the organisation's general manager stating that its staff should be given protection

BEST workers' union leader Shashank Sharad Rao protested at Wadala Depot on Monday.

Following a knife attack on a bus conductor last week, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) workers led by trade union leader Shashank Sharad Rao staged a protest on Monday, September 23, at Wadala Depot to highlight the plight of poor working conditions of bus conductors and drivers. A petition stating that BEST bus staff should be given protection and the injured conductor should be compensated adequately was also handed over to BEST General Manager Anil Diggikar.

On the night of September 19, a robbery attempt in Dharavi took a violent turn after a bus conductor suffered grievous injuries following a knife attack. The 20-year-old accused, identified as Saban Mobin Khan, was arrested within four hours of the incident.

The bus conductor, Ashok Kashinath Dagale, was operating on BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus number MH 01 AP 0324 on the Pydhonie-Vikhroli route. As the bus approached the Yellow Bungalow Corner around 9.05 pm, Khan attempted to snatch Dagale's money bag. When the 44-year-old conductor resisted, Khan allegedly assaulted him with a knife, inflicting serious injuries to his neck, right shoulder, left thigh, and waist. During the struggle, Khan managed to snatch Dagale's mobile phone, worth around Rs 15,000, and fled the scene, the police said.

Dagale immediately filed a complaint at the nearest police station. Despite limited leads, Senior Police Inspector Raja Bidkar, along with officers Sangeeta Mane and Shelke Vikas immediately initiated an investigation into the case. They tracked down the accused within four hours using leads from the CCTV footage and their informants.

The bus conductor's stolen mobile phone was recovered from Khan, and he has been charged under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for robbery with an attempt to cause death or grievous injury.

Meanwhile, BEST Kamgar Sena President Suhas Samant, commenting on the incident, said, "It was only after the news reached the press that the authorities began to acknowledge the situation." He further alleged Dagale was allegedly left on a stretcher at Sion hospital overnight and did not get a bed at the medical facility until the next day.