Salim Khan during his morning walk/ File Photo

The Bandra Police arrested two persons who escaped after giving death threats to renowned screenwriter Salim Khan at Bandra Bandstand on Thursday morning. The cops traced the two-wheeler and identified both accused in the crime based on the CCTV footage.

The accused, residents of the RAK Marg area, during investigations, revealed the accused acted out of sheer mischief, with no ulterior motive.

Zone 9 DCP Rajtilak Roushan said, "We didn’t find any evidence linking the accused to the Bishnoi gang. They committed the crime purely for mischief and fun before escaping. The accused have made an admission to the effect."

The accused couple had come to Bandra Bandstand on the two-wheeler when they spotted Salim Khan on the promenade and decided to play a prank with the 88-year-old screenwriter. The duo told him, "Shall I send Lawrence Bishnoi?" before escaping from the scene.

The accused couple has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.