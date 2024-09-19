Breaking News
Nine killed dead, 300 injured in new wave of explosions in Lebanon
Ganesh Visarjan: More than two lakh idols immersed in Mumbai during festival
Fulfill our demands in four days: Manoj Jarange to Maharashtra govt
BJP MP Anil Bonde booked over 'Rahul Gandhi's tongue should be singed' remarks
Bodies of couple, 10-year-old daughter found in their home in Nashik
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Did it for mischief Mumbai Police arrests duo who issued death threats to screenwriter Salim Khan

'Did it for mischief,' Mumbai Police arrests duo who issued death threats to screenwriter Salim Khan

Updated on: 19 September,2024 02:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The accused, residents of the RAK Marg area, during investigations, revealed the accused acted out of sheer mischief, with no ulterior motive.

'Did it for mischief,' Mumbai Police arrests duo who issued death threats to screenwriter Salim Khan

Salim Khan during his morning walk/ File Photo

Listen to this article
'Did it for mischief,' Mumbai Police arrests duo who issued death threats to screenwriter Salim Khan
x
00:00

The Bandra Police arrested two persons who escaped after giving death threats to renowned screenwriter Salim Khan at Bandra Bandstand on Thursday morning. The cops traced the two-wheeler and identified both accused in the crime based on the CCTV footage. 


The accused, residents of the RAK Marg area, during investigations, revealed the accused acted out of sheer mischief, with no ulterior motive.



Zone 9 DCP Rajtilak Roushan said, "We didn’t find any evidence linking the accused to the Bishnoi gang. They committed the crime purely for mischief and fun before escaping. The accused have made an admission to the effect."


The accused couple had come to Bandra Bandstand on the two-wheeler when they spotted Salim Khan on the promenade and decided to play a prank with the 88-year-old screenwriter. The duo told him, "Shall I send Lawrence Bishnoi?" before escaping from the scene.

The accused couple has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police mumbai crime news salim khan Salman Khan mumbai bandra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK