Shubhash Talekar, chief of Mumbai Dabbawala Association, in his statement supporting Bandh, said that the accused of the Badlapur sexual assault case should be given maximum punishment for the heinous crime.

The Badlapur East police station

Mumbai Dabbawala Association, on Friday, announced support for the Maharashtra Bandh called by several political parties including alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi in the wake of the Badlapur sexual assault case. The Dabbawala association said that the incident was a blot on humanity and in support of the bandh, they have decided to close their business for a day.

"The heinous Badlapur sexual assault case is a stain on humanity, and the government must expedite the case in a fast-track court, ensuring the accused receives the maximum punishment. In response, various parties have called for a Maharashtra bandh tomorrow and the Mumbai Dabbawala Association supports their call. The Bandh may lead to heavy traffic in Mumbai. To ensure the safety of their workers, the Mumbai Dabbawala Association has decided to suspend services, with loyal dabbawalas closing their operations," said Talekar of Mumbai Dabbawala Association.

The Mumbai Dabbawala Association, led by President Subhash Talekar, has announced its support for the Maharashtra Bandh. Citing concerns over workers' safety amid anticipated traffic disruptions, the association has decided to participate in the bandh, resulting in a complete… pic.twitter.com/28h5VEBWRH — Mid Day (@mid_day) August 23, 2024

MVA calls for Bandh after Badlapur sexual assault case

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) called for a 'Maharashtra Bandh' on August 24 to protest the alleged Badlapur sexual assault of two young girls at a school in Thane district, Maharashtra, according to the PTI.

MVA allies Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) led by Sharad Pawar decided following a meeting in Mumbai, according to Vijay Wadettiwar, the state assembly's opposition leader.

Vijay Wadettiwar has stated that all MVA allies will join the Maharashtra Bandh on August 24.

"We discussed the issue of women's security in the state and the failure of the BJP-led Mahayuti government on all fronts," Vijay Wadettiwar said, as per the PTI.

The call for bandh came on Tuesday amid massive protests by the locals which had turned violent. The locals staged a 10-hour rail roko protest.