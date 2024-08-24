Breaking News
Bandra Fair row: Even cardinal’s plea fails to move renters
Exclusive | Badlapur sexual assault: ‘We just want to transfer our girls to another school’
Bombay HC denies MVA bandh today; Opposition to hold silent protest
Dating app scam: Floodgates open
Mumbai: Mother catches 31-year-old trying to rape her two-year-old daughter
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Bandra Fair row Even cardinals plea fails to move renters

Bandra Fair row: Even cardinal’s plea fails to move renters

Premium

Updated on: 24 August,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Top

Despite another reduction offered by church, renters allege there is an attempt to replace longstanding stallholders with new ones

Bandra Fair row: Even cardinal’s plea fails to move renters

The candlelight protest carried out by the renters

Key Highlights

  1. Ongoing dispute renters shows no signs of resolution
  2. Despite efforts by Oswald Cardinal Gracias to mediate
  3. The renters have raised concerns

The ongoing dispute between the authorities of the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount and prospective stall renters shows no signs of resolution, despite efforts by Oswald Cardinal Gracias to mediate. On Thursday, Cardinal Gracias addressed a letter to the rectors of Mount Mary Basilica, urging a reduction in stall rent costs on compassionate grounds. However, this gesture has not appeased the stall renters.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bandra fair bandra mumbai mumbai news news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK