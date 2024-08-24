Bandra Fair row: Even cardinal’s plea fails to move renters

Despite another reduction offered by church, renters allege there is an attempt to replace longstanding stallholders with new ones

The candlelight protest carried out by the renters

The ongoing dispute between the authorities of the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount and prospective stall renters shows no signs of resolution, despite efforts by Oswald Cardinal Gracias to mediate. On Thursday, Cardinal Gracias addressed a letter to the rectors of Mount Mary Basilica, urging a reduction in stall rent costs on compassionate grounds. However, this gesture has not appeased the stall renters.