Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Bandra Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
<< Back to Elections 2024

Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today

Updated on: 01 April,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

MSRDC announces 18 per cent hike for one-way journeys

Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today

The new toll for cars and jeeps will be Rs 100 for one-way trips. File pic

Listen to this article
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Those using the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link will have to shell out more from April 1
  2. MSRDC said one-way toll rates for one-way journeys will be increased by 18 per cent
  3. The new toll rate for those travelling by car and jeep will be Rs 100 for one-way trips

Those using the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link will have to shell out more from April 1. Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) officials told mid-day that one-way toll rates for one-way journeys will be increased by 18 per cent. According to the MSRDC officials, the new toll rate for those travelling by car and jeep will be Rs 100 for one-way trips, and minibus, tempos will have to pay an Rs 160. The one-way toll for multi-axle vehicles will be Rs 210.


Four-wheelers (car/jeep) will have to pay Rs 50 for their FASTag return journey, Rs 250 for a FASTag daily pass and Minibus or any similar vehicles will have to pay Rs 315 for their FASTag return journey and Rs 400 for FASTag daily pass. Trucks (two axles)/ buses will have to pay Rs 210 for their FASTag return journey and Rs 525 for the FASTag daily pass.


The new rates will be in effect for three years, from April 1 to March 31, 2027, replacing the existing rates, which came into effect in April 2021. The Bandra-Worli Sea Link sees 60,000 to 64,000 vehicles pass over it every day, amounting to to an average monthly usage of almost  17 lakh vehicles. The sea link was opened to the public in 2009. The cable-stayed bridge was named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.


64k
No of vehicles that use the sea link every day

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bandra worli sea link maharashtra state road development corporation mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK