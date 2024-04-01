MSRDC announces 18 per cent hike for one-way journeys

The new toll for cars and jeeps will be Rs 100 for one-way trips. File pic

Listen to this article Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Those using the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link will have to shell out more from April 1 MSRDC said one-way toll rates for one-way journeys will be increased by 18 per cent The new toll rate for those travelling by car and jeep will be Rs 100 for one-way trips

Those using the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link will have to shell out more from April 1. Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) officials told mid-day that one-way toll rates for one-way journeys will be increased by 18 per cent. According to the MSRDC officials, the new toll rate for those travelling by car and jeep will be Rs 100 for one-way trips, and minibus, tempos will have to pay an Rs 160. The one-way toll for multi-axle vehicles will be Rs 210.

Four-wheelers (car/jeep) will have to pay Rs 50 for their FASTag return journey, Rs 250 for a FASTag daily pass and Minibus or any similar vehicles will have to pay Rs 315 for their FASTag return journey and Rs 400 for FASTag daily pass. Trucks (two axles)/ buses will have to pay Rs 210 for their FASTag return journey and Rs 525 for the FASTag daily pass.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new rates will be in effect for three years, from April 1 to March 31, 2027, replacing the existing rates, which came into effect in April 2021. The Bandra-Worli Sea Link sees 60,000 to 64,000 vehicles pass over it every day, amounting to to an average monthly usage of almost 17 lakh vehicles. The sea link was opened to the public in 2009. The cable-stayed bridge was named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

64k

No of vehicles that use the sea link every day