Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde

A petition filed by the deceased Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's brother in the Bombay High Court, seeking a direction to the Maharashtra government to remove NCP minister Dhananjay Munde from the cabinet, has been withdrawn, PTI reported.

The petitioner, Dhananjay Deshmukh, had alleged that Minister Munde was associated with the head of the criminal syndicate in Maharashtra's Beed district who reportedly played a major role in the murder of the Massajog village sarpanch.

The petition which was filed in HC's Aurangabad bench last month, sought Munde's removal from the state cabinet for a fair investigation into the murder case, PTI reported.

It was withdrawn on Tuesday as the petitioner was uncomfortable with the prayers mentioned in it, the petitioner's lawyer claimed.

In the petition filed, Dhananjay Deshmukh has also urged that Walmik Karad, Munde's close aide be named in the FIR in connection to the sarpanch's murder, he said, PTI cited.

Last week, Karad, who was wanted in an extortion case linked to the sarpanch's murder, surrendered before the police in Pune.

As per officials, Santosh Deshmukh was kidnapped and murdered on December 9 allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by few individuals on an energy company helming a windmill project in the region.

Dhananjay Deshmukh and the deceased's daughter Vaibhavi on Tuesday met with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai and sought justice in the case, PTI reported.

They also told him that the accused in the murder case had past criminal records and demanded action against them.

Upon asking if Fadnavis gave any assurance, Dhananjay Deshmukh said that the CM assured us that the people involved in this case would face legal action. We will also learn about the investigation's progress in the next two days."

Leaders meet Maharashtra Governor, demand removal of Dhananjay Munde from cabinet

A delegation of leaders met Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Monday to demand the removal of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Minister Dhananjay Munde from the state cabinet and to ensure a fair probe into the murder of Beed Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, reported news agency PTI.

Leaders, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Suresh Dhas, submitted a memorandum to the governor at Raj Bhavan, and urged him to take decisive action to uphold the rule of law and public confidence in the justice system, reported PTI.

Police have so far arrested seven persons in connection with the murder case.

The leaders have demanded Munde's resignation, a murder case against Karad, strict action against negligent police officers, and measures to curb extortion and hooliganism in Beed, reported PTI.



(With PTI inputs)