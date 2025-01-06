Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the MAHARAIL has set a new record for the speed of construction of flyovers in the state, adding that the state-owned company will complete the work of 200 flyovers and underpasses in the upcoming days

Pic/CMO Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday inaugurated seven flyovers in the state which were constructed by the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MAHARAIL), reported news agency ANI.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the MAHARAIL has set a new record for the speed of construction of flyovers in the state, adding that the state-owned company will complete the work of 200 flyovers and underpasses in the upcoming days.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister further stated that currently, Maharashtra has the highest number of under-construction infrastructure projects in the country going at a rapid pace, whether metro, roads, highways, airports or ports.

"MAHARAIL has set a new record for the speed of construction of flyovers in Maharashtra. In the coming days, the work of 200 flyovers and underpasses will be completed through this company. The country has the highest number of infrastructure projects underway in Maharashtra. All types of infrastructure work like metro, roads, highways, airports, and ports are underway in Maharashtra at a rapid pace," Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, reported ANI.

The seven different flyovers were inaugurated in Nagpur, Amravati, Wardha, Chandrapur, Dhule, Jalgaon and Washim.

In a social media post on X, CMO Maharashtra wrote, "Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated 7 flyovers constructed by Maharail at various places in the state today. These include the following flyovers. Nagpur: Flyover at Railway Gate No. 293 near Godhani Railway Station. Amravati: Flyover at Railway Gate No. 70 near Chandur Railway Station. Wardha: Flyover at Railway Gate No. 103 near Sindi Railway Station. Chandrapur: Flyover at Railway Gate No. 43A/143A at Babupeth, Chandrapur. Dhule: Flyover at Dondaicha city railway gate No. 105. Jalgaon: Flyover at Railway Gate No. 149 near Jalgaon Railway Station. Washim: Flyover at Railway Gate No. 115 near Washim Railway Station. Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal, Managing Director of Maha Rail and other senior officials were present on this occasion."

मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या हस्ते आज राज्यातील विविध ठिकाणी महारेलनिर्मित ७ उड्डाणपुलांचे लोकार्पण करण्यात आले. यामध्ये खालील उड्डाणपुलांचा समावेश आहे.



✅ नागपूर : गोधनी रेल्वे स्थानकाजवळील रेल्वे फाटक क्र. २९३ येथील उड्डाणपूल.

✅ अमरावती : चांदुर रेल्वे स्थानकाजवळील… pic.twitter.com/fFCayD8rjv — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 5, 2025

Managing Director of MAHARAIL Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal and other senior officials were present during the inauguration ceremony of seven different flyovers were inaugurated in Nagpur, Amravati, Wardha, Chandrapur, Dhule, Jalgaon and Washim.

(With inputs from ANI)