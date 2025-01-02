Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says move will help prevent duplication of work by multiple agencies, improve coordination

Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces Aadhar-like UID for infrastructure projects to check bogus work

Ushering in information technology-based reforms, the CM Devendra Fadnavis-led government will now give all basic infrastructure projects an Aadhaar-like unique identity (UID) to prevent duplication of work by multiple agencies and check bogus work, if any. Thursday’s was a full-fledged first cabinet meeting held after the Mahayuti ministers were allocated portfolios late last month. In his opening remarks, CM Devendra Fadnavis asked his colleagues to abide by the oath of office and secrecy.

CM Fadnavis said that multiple departments undertake similar work in the same areas. “It causes a huge loss. Just like Aadhaar, which helps identify eligible beneficiaries and delete the bogus ones, the unique ID for infra work will help duplication/repetition of the same work in the same areas. It will also help to plan infra works and have coordination between the agencies. UID will let the government know the requirement, the type and the exact location of the work being carried out or planned. All information related to infra works will be available on the government’s dashboard,” he added.

The CM further said that it will help to balance work and save on the money and labour. “The information will be collated from PM Gantishakti Portal, Gram Vikas Portal, Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre,” he said, adding that there were complaints that one agency had done work but two agencies had been billed for the same work. He said the new system would record information about the assets the government creates and the same work would not be repeated.

According to information received from CMO, a high-power committee of the planning department's additional chief secretary Rajgopla Deora, principal secretary (expenditure) Saurabh Vijay, principal secretary (rural development) Eknath Dawle and Nashik's divisional commissioner Pravin Gedam will formulate a method to give projects a UID. The committee’s report will be presented to the state cabinet.

Corporations on one platform

The economic development corporations that would work exclusively for some castes and communities will also be brought on one information technology platform. These corporations were established ahead of the state Assembly elections and given financial assistance.

“The integration will make the welfare schemes of all corporations available on one platform. It will serve the purpose of ease of living,” said Fadnavis, adding that the integrated single platform will be given support staff to implement welfare schemes.

Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Aseem Gupta, Principal Secretary (Higher Education) Vikas Rastogi, Secretary (Tribal Development) Vijay Waghmare and Pune Divisional Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar will prepare a report about this and submit it to the cabinet.

E-cabinet

It was also decided that all proposals presented in cabinet meetings would be in a digital format. With this, the ministers and their staff will also have to use tablets. The move will save paper and help the environmental cause. Fadnavis said both papers and digital would be in use till the ministers get used to the e-cabinet format.

Mantralaya security

According to Fadnavis, the security apparatus of Mantralaya was reviewed on Thursday. He said a new system would be introduced to visitors soon in which an online registration facility would make entry passes available.

“The entry passes will have to be returned when the visitors leave. The purpose is to have each visitor identified. People say that middlemen are seen in Mantralaya. The new system will let us know who they are,” Fadnavis added.