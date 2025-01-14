Breaking News
Mumbai Marathon: Police issues traffic diversions and restrictions in city
Indian Railways UTS app crashes, commuters face glitch while booking tickets
NCP (SP) leader Mahesh Kothe dies of heart attack while taking a holy dip in UP
Man held for killing friend who sexually harassed his wife
Sarpanch murder: Cop suspended for objectionable social media post on protests
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Beed Sarpanch murder Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde meets Ajit Pawar

Beed Sarpanch murder: Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde meets Ajit Pawar

Updated on: 14 January,2025 10:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The meeting took place at the Deputy CM's 'Devgiri' bungalow in South Mumbai and lasted about 10 minutes, after which Munde left for Parli town in Beed district

Beed Sarpanch murder: Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde meets Ajit Pawar

File pic

Listen to this article
Beed Sarpanch murder: Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde meets Ajit Pawar
x
00:00

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde, who is under fire over the murder Beed Sarpanch murder, met Deputy Chief Minister (CM) and his party president, Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday evening amid rising tensions in his constituency, Parli. The area witnessed stone-pelting on buses amid protests, news agency PTI reported. 


Munde met Pawar at the Deputy CM's 'Devgiri' bungalow in South Mumbai for around 10 minutes, after which he headed to Parli town in Beed district, approximately 380 km from Mumbai. 


"I informed Ajit Pawar about the current situation in Parli. Once things stabilise, I will address the media in the next two days," Munde told reporters before leaving for his assembly constituency. 


The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Minister is facing calls for his resignation from the opposition, a demand supported by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Suresh Dhas, due to his alleged links with Walmik Karad, who was arrested in connection with the extortion case linked to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, last month. 

Deshmukh was abducted, tortured, and killed on December 9, reportedly for attempting to prevent an extortion attempt targeting an energy company operating a windmill project in the district. 

On Tuesday, Karad, a close associate of Munde, was charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a court in Kej, Beed district, in the Rs 2-crore extortion case, PTI reported. 

Protests broke out in Parli town, with Karad's supporters throwing stones at buses, setting tyres on fire, and attempting to block roads. These protests took place despite prohibitory orders being in place in Beed district until January 28. Some protesters reportedly threatened self-immolation. 

Karad's mother staged a sit-in outside a police station, demanding her son's release, while his wife accused IPS officer Basavaraj Teli, who leads the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the murder case, of bias, PTI reported. She cited his "connections" with Dhas, the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Ashti in Beed district. 

Karad had surrendered to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Pune amidst protests over the Beed Sarpanch murder case. He appeared before CID on December 31 and was subsequently remanded in police custody for 14 days. Prior to his surrender, Karad released a video on social media, claiming he was being falsely implicated in the case due to political vendetta.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news ajit pawar Dhananjay Munde maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK