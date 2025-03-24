On Monday, after the Question Hour session, the proceedings of the state legislative assembly were adjourned briefly for five minutes over stand up comedian Kunal Kamra’s alleged derogatory remarks on Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde

CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed the legislative assembly on Monday. Pic/X

Listen to this article Below the belt comments will not be tolerated under the guise of stand-up comedy: Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

The Maharashtra Government has made it clear that it will not tolerate recklessness under the "guise" of stand up comedy and freedom of expression.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking in the state legislative assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that stringent action will be taken against anyone who tries to disturb social fabric and resorts to below the belt comedy.

“We too like stand up comedy. But, under guise of the stand up comedy, below the belt comments will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against the person indulging in such an act, bet it anyone,” Fadnavis said.

On Monday, after the Question Hour session, the proceedings of the state legislative assembly were adjourned briefly for five minutes over stand up comedian Kunal Kamra’s alleged derogatory remarks on Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde.

Last week, Kunal Kamra had sparked a controversy as he took jibe at Shiv Sena President, who was also the Maharashtra Chief Minister from 2022-24.

Irked by Kamra's statements during the comedy act, the Chief Minister said that the stand-up comedian has a history of taking pot shots at big leaders such as Prime Minister, the chief justice as well as the judiciary.

Referring to Kamra’s "gaddar (traitor)" jibe, Fadnavis said, "How can one make such below the belt comments on a former chief minister. The people of Maharashtra have voted for the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and shown who is carrying ahead the legacy of the late Balasaheb Thackeray. Is he [Kamra] bigger than Maharashtra’s public?"

Fadnavis also warned of stringent action against the stand up comedian for his remarks on Shinde.