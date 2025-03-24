Breaking News
Nagpur violence: 6 days after tensions in district curfew completely lifted
Ten years after murder, absconder held from Gujarat by crime branch
MSRTC suspends bus driver for watching cricket match while driving
BMC to begin nullah desilting from March 25 using AI, CCTV monitoring
Bank employee held for embezzling over Rs 2 crore; 5 colleagues absconding
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Below the belt comments will not be tolerated under the guise of stand up comedy Devendra Fadnavis

Below the belt comments will not be tolerated under the guise of stand-up comedy: Devendra Fadnavis

Updated on: 24 March,2025 02:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

Top

On Monday, after the Question Hour session, the proceedings of the state legislative assembly were adjourned briefly for five minutes over stand up comedian Kunal Kamra’s alleged derogatory remarks on Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde

Below the belt comments will not be tolerated under the guise of stand-up comedy: Devendra Fadnavis

CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed the legislative assembly on Monday. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Below the belt comments will not be tolerated under the guise of stand-up comedy: Devendra Fadnavis
x
00:00

The Maharashtra Government has made it clear that it will not tolerate recklessness under the "guise" of stand up comedy and freedom of expression. 


Speaking in the state legislative assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that stringent action will be taken against anyone who tries to disturb social fabric and resorts to below the belt comedy.


“We too like stand up comedy. But, under guise of the stand up comedy, below the belt comments will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against the person indulging in such an act, bet it anyone,” Fadnavis said.


On Monday, after the Question Hour session, the proceedings of the state legislative assembly were adjourned briefly for five minutes over stand up comedian Kunal Kamra’s alleged derogatory remarks on Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde.  

Last week, Kunal Kamra had sparked a controversy as he took jibe at Shiv Sena President, who was also the Maharashtra Chief Minister from 2022-24.

Irked by Kamra's statements during the comedy act, the Chief Minister said that the stand-up comedian has a history of taking pot shots at big leaders such as Prime Minister, the chief justice as well as the judiciary. 

Referring to Kamra’s "gaddar (traitor)" jibe, Fadnavis said, "How can one make such below the belt comments on a former chief minister. The people of Maharashtra have voted for the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and shown who is carrying ahead the legacy of the late Balasaheb Thackeray. Is he [Kamra] bigger than Maharashtra’s public?"

Fadnavis also warned of stringent action against the stand up comedian for his remarks on Shinde.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

devendra fadnavis maharashtra mumbai mumbai news news Eknath Shinde

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK