Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as the party's Central Observers for Maharashtra, ANI reported.

The Maharashtra Legislative Party's meeting will be where the MLAs will elect their leader, who is expected to become the state's next chief minister, PTI reported.

The legislature party meeting is likely to be held on December 4 in Mumbai, PTI sources said.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said that the oath-taking ceremony of the new Mahayuti government is scheduled to takle place on December 5 evening at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

Despite the Mahayuti alliance's landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, more than a week has gone and the alliance has yet to name a new Chief Minister.

Though the party has made no official announcement, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is being seen as the frontrunner for the key position, PTI reported.

On Sunday, Caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde stated that the decision rested with the BJP, and has assured full support to the chosen candidate, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan, Shrikant Shinde on Monday denied the 'rumours' of him becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and said that he is not seeking any ministerial position in the state.

"After elections results, formation of government is delayed a little and that is why so many rumours are floating around and one is that I am going to be the deputy chief minister in the new government. I want to tell everyone that this is completely baseless and false, there is no fact in this. I had already a chance to become a minister in the Union Cabinet after Lok Sabha elections, but I chose to work for my party organisation and it is still like that, I have no desire for a position in power," Shrikant Shinde posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The results of the Maharashtra Elections 2024 were announced on November 23. This election, the Mahayuti won 230 out of the 288 assembly seats in the state. However, the allaince is yet to announce its Chief Ministerial candidate, ANI reported.

The BJP won 132 seats, while its allies Shiv Sena won 57 and NCP-Ajit Pawar won 41 seats.

The Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) saw a major setback. The Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 seats, Congress 16 and Sharad Pawar-led NCP secured 10 seats.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)