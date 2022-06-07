Breaking News
BJP ex-corporators get into punch fest for this Ghatkopar ward

Updated on: 07 June,2022 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Former corporator Ritu Tawade from Ghatkopar accuses her peer Bindu Trivedi of assaulting her; senior leader says disciplinary committee will investigate the incident

Ritu Tawade


The race for civic ward number 135 in Ghatkopar, considered a BJP bastion, has heated up, with many former party corporators vying to be fielded from there. In the latest drama over the general seat, a woman ex-corporator has accused a peer of assaulting her. The alleged incident took place last week, said Ritu Tawade in a video message posted on social media. BMC elections are yet to be announced.

The new twist unfolded after a BJP meeting at Ghatkopar West for the MP sports festival. “Bindu Trivedi [an ex-corporator] suddenly attacked me. When I tried to approach her to find the reason for the attack, former corporator Pravin Chheda restrained my hands so hard that I’ve bruises on them,” said Tawade in the video. Tawade said since she was in pain, she got herself treated at Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar. “This is like psychological harassment for me,” said Tawade, adding she has lodged a complaint with the party.




BMC polls are likely to be held after monsoon


