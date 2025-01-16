BJP leader Vinod Tawde hits out at Sharad Pawar for his criticism of Amit Shah

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 January,2025 12:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Days after BJP leader Shah targeted Pawar by accusing him of practicing "politics of betrayal and treachery" in Maharashtra since 1978, the latter hit back, saying none of Shah's predecessors who became Union Home Ministers faced externment

Vinod Tawde. Pic/X

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Vinod Tawde on Wednesday took strong exception to Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's criticism of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and said he has forgotten the values of Maharashtra's social reformers, reported news agency PTI.


Days after BJP leader Shah targeted Pawar by accusing him of practicing "politics of betrayal and treachery" in Maharashtra since 1978, the latter hit back, saying none of Shah's predecessors who became Union Home Ministers faced externment.


Tawde waded into the war of war of words between Shah and Pawar, and launched a sharp attack on the former Union agriculture minister.


"Amit Shah's externment order was not for robbery or theft but was an act of patriotism in the context of the encounter of Sohrabuddin (Sheikh), a LeT operative and Islamist terrorist. Protecting Dawood's aides, as some leaders have done, does not align with the values of Maharashtra shaped by (Maratha warrior) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (and social reformers), Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar. Perhaps Pawar Saheb has forgotten this," Tawde said, reported PTI.

After Shah's criticism, Pawar had advised him to maintain the decorum of the home minister's post.

Tawde, referencing to the NCP (SP) leader's comments on Shah's tenure as Home Minister, asked, "Would Pawar have made the same remarks about freedom fighter V D Savarkar, who endured punishment and later served the nation? Or about Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L K Advani, (BJP stalwarts) and others who spent 17 months in prison during the Emergency before taking on leadership roles?," reported PTI.

The verbal exchanges began after Shah, speaking at a BJP convention in Shirdi on Sunday (January 12), criticised Pawar for his "politics of betrayal" since 1978, adding the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has buried this style of politics "20 feet deep" after winning the last year's assembly polls.

Pawar (84), addressing a press conference, hit back, saying, "I have been in politics since 1958 and was Maharashtra's Chief Minister in 1978 when these people were not even in politics. Amit Shah should speak with better knowledge."

The Rajya Sabha MP emphasised the contributions of political stalwarts like Yashwantrao Chavan and added, "These leaders never engaged in divisive politics and were known for their inclusive approach."

(With inputs from PTI)

