NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar extended his support to former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls

Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that discussions within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc have not addressed state or local elections, emphasising that the alliance's primary focus is on national elections, reported news agency ANI.

During a media briefing in Mumbai, Pawar remarked, "There has never been any discussion on state and local elections in INDIA alliance. INDIA alliance is only focused on national-level elections."

He also mentioned talks regarding the forthcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra, whether to collaborate as a coalition or contest independently.

"In the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra, everyone will decide by holding a meeting in 8-10 days whether we will fight together or alone," said the NCP (SP) chief.

This statement follows Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's announcement that his party intends to compete independently in the forthcoming municipal elections in Mumbai and Nagpur.

"We will fight Mumbai and Nagpur Municipal Corporation on our own, whatever happens will happen. We have to see for ourselves. We will fight Nagpur on our own. Uddhav Thackeray has given us a signal. I just now discussed it with our city Shiv Sena chief Pramod Manmode," Raut told reporters.

Raut explained that this decision aims to strengthen the party at local levels, saying that party workers often lack opportunities in general and assembly elections.

Earlier, Raut also urged the Congress party to take proactive steps to ensure the stability of the INDIA alliance, which was formed to contest the upcoming general elections in 2024. He expressed disappointment that there have been no meetings of the INDIA alliance since the last elections and emphasised the need for Congress to convene one.

The alliance currently faces challenges, with the Congress and AAP in Delhi engaged in tensions ahead of the assembly elections set for February 5.

Pawar also commented on the Delhi elections, highlighting his support for former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in the upcoming assembly polls.

Pawar suggested that his party should assist Kejriwal in the electoral race, signalling potential political collaboration between the two leaders, ANI stated.

"In Delhi assembly elections, my feeling is that we should help Arvind Kejriwal," said Sharad Pawar.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with vote counting on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is on Friday, scrutiny of nominations is on Saturday, and the deadline for withdrawing candidacy is January 20.

(With inputs from ANI)