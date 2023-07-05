BJP leaders retire at 75: Ajit Pawar's jibe at 83-year-old Sharad Pawar

Ajit Pawar also blamed Sharad Pawar for NCP losing out on the chance to have a chief minister in 2004

Surrounded by party workers, including several NCP MLAs, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday reminded his 83-year-old uncle Sharad Pawar that it was time for him to retire, reported the PTI.

"In BJP, leaders retire at 75, when are you going to stop, Ajit Pawar said, speaking at the meeting convened by him in suburban Bandra as a show of strength, according to the PTI.

Everybody has his innings. The most productive years are from 25 to 75 years, 63-year-old Ajit Pawar said.

Ajit Pawar also blamed Sharad Pawar for NCP losing out on the chance to have a chief minister in 2004. We had more MLAs than Congress in 2004, but our senior leader allowed Congress to bag the CM's post, he said, as per the PTI.

For us, Saheb (Sharad Pawar) is a deity and we have deep respect for him, he said.

IAS officers retire at 60. Even in politics, BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Ajit Pawar said.

You are 83, aren't you going to stop? Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life, Ajit Pawar said, the PTI reported.

Earlier, Praful Patel, the leader of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), expressed confidence on Wednesday that the majority of the party's legislators are in their support, stating that there is "no need to worry," ANI reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters while arriving to attend a party meeting called by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Bandra, Patel said, "We have everyone with us. There is no need to worry."

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal also asserted that they have the numbers. "We will see the number of leaders sitting on the stage and at other places. Supporters are signing papers and they are asked from where they have come. The exact number of leaders can only be seen on the stage," Bhujbal said, according to the ANI.

The crisis within the NCP is escalating, with two factions calling separate meetings today in an apparent display of strength.

Supporters of NCP chief Sharad Pawar were seen gathered outside the YB Chavan Centre in the city ahead of a meeting called by Sharad Pawar. NCP working president and MP, Supriya Sule, also reached the venue, the ANI reported.

(with PTI inputs)