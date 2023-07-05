Raj Thackeray sees Sharad Pawar's hand in Maharashtra political developments

Raj Thackeray claimed that Sharad Pawar himself could be behind the recent developments

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Tuesday claimed that the political developments in Maharashtra could have the blessings of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar himself, reported news agency PTI.

He was talking to reporters in Pune about NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joining the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state on Sunday, splitting the Sharad Pawar-led party.

"What has happened in the state is very disgusting....This is nothing but an insult to the voters of the state," Raj Thackeray was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Sharad Pawar started all these things in Maharashtra. He first experimented with 'Pulod' (Purogami Lokshahi Dal) government back in 1978. Maharashtra had never witnessed such political scenarios ever. All these things started with Pawar, and ended with Pawar," Raj Thackeray was quoted as saying by PTI.

The MNS chief then claimed that Sharad Pawar himself could be behind the recent developments.

"Praful Patel, Dilip Walse-Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal are not the ones who will go with Ajit Pawar (on their own and without Pawar senior's blessings)," Raj Thackeray was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has issued a whip to all MLAs asking them to remain present for a key meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday, while the rival group headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has also called a separate meeting of party legislators in Mumbai.

The one-line whip issued on Tuesday by Jitendra Awhad, chief whip of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, said the meeting has been called by Sharad Pawar at 1 pm at Y B Chavan Centre on July 5, and the presence of all MLAs is mandatory.

Pawar senior named Awhad as chief whip after nephew Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government with eight other MLAs on Sunday.

The Ajit Pawar camp also issued a notice on Tuesday to all current and former legislators, parliamentarians, office-bearers, working committee members and others, asking them to attend a meeting convened by Sunil Tatkare, the Maharashtra unit president appointed by the group, at the MET institute's premises in suburban Bandra on Wednesday.

The notice was issued by Shivajirao Garje, who has been expelled by the Sharad Pawar-led party for "indulging in anti-party activities".

(With inputs from PTI)