After securing a big win, the Mahayuti’s next target is forming the government. Having no worries at all about numbers because collectively they have much more than needed, the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP were still engaged in hectic activities on Sunday amidst speculations about the new chief minister

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (centre) along with DyCMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. File pic/Shadab Khan

The state leaders of all three parties were on the same page, saying that the senior leaders (read the BJP high command) would take a final call on the most-sought job. They were correct because it is the BJP’s say that would matter most in resolving the issue that appeared complicated to most given the Shinde’s camp’s demand that he continue to be in the CMO and the state BJP leaders’ strong wish that their representative, Devendra Fadnavis, be put in charge of the new government.

People in the know said that they were waiting for the BJP to hold its legislative party meeting of 136 MLAs in the presence of a Delhi headquarters-appointed observer, who might carry a message of the high command about the next CM. Fadnavis is a popular choice for the leader of BJP’s legislative party. Most of the BJP legislators had arrived in the city and the rest were expected by Sunday night.

For alliance partners, choosing the leader was an easy job as there were no contenders other than Shiv Sena’s incumbent CM Eknath Shinde and NCP’s Ajit Pawar. The CM and DyCM were chosen as their respective party leaders at meetings held on Sunday. It is said that Pawar’s party is likely to support Fadnavis as the CM in the meeting with BJP’s representatives from Delhi.

The day did not go without speculations over the venue for the swearing-in. The toss was between the Wankhede Stadium or Shivaji Park for a bigger show, but the authorities said nothing was decided about these venues yet. Raj Bhavan’s name, too, cropped up for a brief ceremony for only three—the CM and his two deputies.

Another talk of the town was that the swearing-in has to be held before November 26, the day the term of the 14th Vidhan Sabha ends. But it wasn’t supported by the people in the know.

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leader Deepak Kesarkar told reporters on Sunday that the new government has to be sworn in by November 25 as the term of the outgoing assembly ends on November 26. “It looks like the swearing-in may be held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India, Hirdesh Kumar and Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra, S Chockalingam called on Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan and presented copies of the gazette containing names of members elected to the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra and ECI’s notification at Raj Bhavan Mumbai on Sunday.

Following the results Saturday, the names of elected candidates of the election were published in the Maharashtra Government State Gazette as per the provisions of Section 73 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.