Nana Patole accused the BJP of strangling democracy by finishing off opposition parties through the "fear of government agencies like the ED and CBI

Nana Patole. File Pic

Listen to this article BJP strangling democracy by finishing off opposition parties: Congress leader Nana Patole x 00:00

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of strangling democracy by finishing off opposition parties through the "fear of government agencies like the ED and CBI," reported the PTI.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai after the state Congress's core committee meeting, Nana Patole also said that the BJP was indulging in this dirty politics and splitting opposition parties as it was sensing defeat in coming elections, according to the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state Congress core committee expressed concern about the BJP's power-hungry politics, Nana Patole said, adding that it resolved to end the BJP's "dictatorial tendency," the news agency reported on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly accuses the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of corruption of Rs 70,000 crore, and at the same time honorably inducts its leaders (Ajit Pawar and others) into the state government," Nana Patole said, adding that PM Modi does not practise what he preaches on corruption, the PTI reported.

How could the prime minister induct NCP MLAs as ministers (in Maharashtra) having once called it "Nationalist Corrupt Party", he asked.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday demanded a probe to find out how money collected under the PM CARES Fund, set up during the coronavirus pandemic, was utilised.

If any corruption has taken place in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which was ruled by the undivided Shiv Sena for more than two decades, then probe it, but also inquire into the work done by states during the pandemic, he said, according to the PTI.

Taking a dig at his former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Thackeray said ideology that has nothing to do with India's freedom struggle is now ruling the country.

Probe the work done by all states during the pandemic. Also, probe the so-called corruption in the BMC, but then also probe the PM CARES Fund because it was people's money and they should know how it was used, said the former CM while speaking at an event in Mumbai.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund was set up in 2020 as a public charitable trust with the aim of having a dedicated national fund to deal with distress related primarily to the Covid-19 pandemic.

(with PTI inputs)