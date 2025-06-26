Breaking News
BJP trying to create divide among people on basis of language says Uddhav Thackeray

BJP trying to create divide among people on basis of language, says Uddhav Thackeray

Updated on: 26 June,2025 02:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The former Maharashtra chief minister insisted his party, a former BJP ally, was not opposed to Hindi, but asserted it was certainly against the language's imposition in the predominantly Marathi-speaking state

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday alleged the BJP is trying to create a divide among people on the basis of language and accused the ruling party of imposing a 'language emergency' in Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, the former Maharashtra chief minister insisted his party, a former BJP ally, was not opposed to Hindi, but asserted it was certainly against the language's imposition in the predominantly Marathi-speaking state.


"We don't oppose or hate any language, but that doesn't mean we will allow imposition of any language," he emphasised amid the ongoing controversy over teaching Hindi to students of Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English medium schools, reported PTI.


"The BJP is trying to create a divide among people on the basis of language," he claimed, reported PTI.

He alleged the BJP's hidden agenda was to impose Hindi.

"The ruling party is imposing a language emergency," the former CM claimed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has opposed the move to introduce Hindi as a third language from Class 1 in the schools of the state, and said it should instead be taught from Class 5.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday, Pawar also said students should learn Marathi from Class 1 so that they are able to read and write it well.

The state government last week issued an amended order, stating Hindi will generally be taught as the third language to students in Marathi and English medium schools from Classes 1 to 5, which triggered a controversy.

The government maintained that Hindi would not be compulsory, but mandated the consent of at least 20 students per grade in a school for studying any Indian language other than Hindi.

Speaking on the issue, Pawar said, "The chief minister convened a meeting on the issue yesterday (Monday). I believe Hindi should not be introduced from Class 1 to 4. It should begin from Class 5. Students should learn Marathi from Class 1 and be able to read and write it fluently."

He added that while no one is against the teaching of any particular language, it is inappropriate to burden young students with an additional language at an early stage.

Following the meeting in Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said a final decision on the three-language formula would be taken only after consultations with all stakeholders, including litterateurs, language experts and political leaders.

(With inputs from PTI)

