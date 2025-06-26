Breaking News
Mumbai: Mid-Day brings light to Andheri’s JP Road
Donald Trump says he's ending trade talks with Canada over its 'egregious Tax' on technology firms
Mumbai: New road bridges built but pedestrians ditched
Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell grappling with complicated drug probe
Mumbai: Thackeray cousins to march in unison on July 5
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Raj and Uddhav Thackeray unite against govts three language policy protest march at Azad Maidan on July 7

Raj and Uddhav Thackeray unite against govt’s three-language policy; protest march at Azad Maidan on July 7

Updated on: 26 June,2025 02:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

Top

Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued a call to all Marathi-speaking citizens—particularly writers, artists, actors, and sportspersons—to support the protest march scheduled at Azad Maidan on July 7; Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has announced a parallel protest march from Girgaon Chowpatty to Azad Maidan

Raj and Uddhav Thackeray unite against govt’s three-language policy; protest march at Azad Maidan on July 7

Raj Thackeray (L) and Uddhav Thackeray (R). File Pic

Listen to this article
Raj and Uddhav Thackeray unite against govt’s three-language policy; protest march at Azad Maidan on July 7
x
00:00

In a rare show of unity, estranged cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray have decided to intensify their opposition to the Maharashtra government's three-language policy in schools. The coordination committee—comprising Marathi writers, poets, and educators—has joined hands with both leaders to amplify the protest against the Mahayuti government, which includes the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued a call to all Marathi-speaking citizens—particularly writers, artists, actors, and sportspersons—to support the protest march scheduled at Azad Maidan on July 7.


Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has announced a parallel protest march from Girgaon Chowpatty to Azad Maidan. Emphasising the apolitical nature of the rally, Raj Thackeray stated, “There will be no party flags—only one agenda: to oppose the government’s move to impose Hindi. I appeal to everyone to join this protest walk. I chose Sunday deliberately so that students and parents can also participate.”


Earlier this week, the state’s education minister presented a detailed justification of the policy to Raj Thackeray. In parallel, the coordination committee opposing the move met Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray at his Matoshree residence in Bandra to strategize the next phase of the agitation and mount pressure on the government to withdraw the controversial circular.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

raj thackeray uddhav thackeray Shiv Sena maharashtra navnirman sena mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK