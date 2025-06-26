Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued a call to all Marathi-speaking citizens—particularly writers, artists, actors, and sportspersons—to support the protest march scheduled at Azad Maidan on July 7; Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has announced a parallel protest march from Girgaon Chowpatty to Azad Maidan

Raj Thackeray (L) and Uddhav Thackeray (R). File Pic

In a rare show of unity, estranged cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray have decided to intensify their opposition to the Maharashtra government's three-language policy in schools. The coordination committee—comprising Marathi writers, poets, and educators—has joined hands with both leaders to amplify the protest against the Mahayuti government, which includes the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued a call to all Marathi-speaking citizens—particularly writers, artists, actors, and sportspersons—to support the protest march scheduled at Azad Maidan on July 7.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has announced a parallel protest march from Girgaon Chowpatty to Azad Maidan. Emphasising the apolitical nature of the rally, Raj Thackeray stated, “There will be no party flags—only one agenda: to oppose the government’s move to impose Hindi. I appeal to everyone to join this protest walk. I chose Sunday deliberately so that students and parents can also participate.”

Earlier this week, the state’s education minister presented a detailed justification of the policy to Raj Thackeray. In parallel, the coordination committee opposing the move met Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray at his Matoshree residence in Bandra to strategize the next phase of the agitation and mount pressure on the government to withdraw the controversial circular.