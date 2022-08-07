Blast at eatery in Nallasopara, no casualties

The blast occurred late on Saturday night at an eatery in a building and a probe is underway to find out what triggered the explosion

Representative image. Pic/Istock

An eatery was destroyed in an explosion in Nallasopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said on Sunday.

The blast occurred late on Saturday night at an eatery in a building and a probe is underway to find out what triggered the explosion, a fire officer at the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) said.

Also Read: BMC hospital docs save worker's life by surgically removing steel rod from chest

While all five gas cylinders in the eatery were found to be intact, the explosion caused window panes to shatter in the building, he said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.