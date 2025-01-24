Bombay High Court prohibits displaying of banners, hoardings, or posters without prior permission of the civic body; BMC has sent letters to political parties and others

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that it has allotted designated temporary spaces to display banners and posters to avoid illegal hoarding and banners in the city. The civic body, within its jurisdiction, has selected 35,859 places across Mumbai for the display of advertising. These approved areas include 1,017 locations for banners, 2,311 bus shelters, and 32,531 kiosks. BMC also warned that banners, boards, or posters found outside these designated areas will be subject to immediate and stringent action.

The Bombay High Court's ruling clearly states that the display of banners, boards, or posters without prior permission is prohibited, and all advertising on public roads and footpaths requires prior approval from the BMC. However, even after repeated eviction actions against unauthorised hoardings, the issue of illegal hoarding continues to be a major issue for the BMC.

Officials say that these designated spaces have been made available till the implementation of the hoarding policy, which is still pending. “Until the finalisation of the hoarding policy, we have identified specific locations for advertisement displays,” said a senior civic official.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Chanda Jadhav said that the civic body has sent formal written communications to officials and representatives from political parties, social organisations, and business stakeholders, asking them to use allotted space to avoid the hoarding menace. The letters strongly advise that no unauthorised advertisement boards, banners, or posters be displayed on public roads, spaces, or footpaths.

BMC also rolled out toll-free numbers to register complaints about illegal hoarding. Citizens can contact the toll-free number 1916 or visit @mybmc on social media.