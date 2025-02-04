BMC has also proposed to create a Tiger Monument in collaboration with the forest and tourist department of the State Government. The monument will come up under the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road project by finding a suitable place in the tunnel passing underneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Listen to this article BMC Budget 2025: Civic body plans to construct 'Mumbai Eye' on the lines of one of London's most iconic attractions x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has unveiled its plans to construct 'Mumbai Eye' on the lines of the London Eye, which is one of the most iconic attractions of the Britain's capital city. According to the information released by the Mumbai civic body, the structure will be constructed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model but the location is yet to be finalised.

The BMC Budget 2025 has also proposed to create a Tiger Monument in collaboration with the forest and tourist department of the State Government. The monument will come up under the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road project by finding a suitable place in the tunnel passing underneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Besides these two attractions, BMC is also developing the Kala Ghoda precinct with a view to enrich the culture and history of the area and to enrich the overall experience of visitors.

It will also undertake the proposed development of Regal Cinema Junction precinct to provide safe, fast and convenient movement for pedestrians and vehicles. The project will comprise the consolidation of a new space to create a 4,050-square metre plaza added as a pause point to appreciate the world heritage context. A provision of Rs 20 crore is proposed in the BMC Budget 2025 for both the proposed works.

Besides, the mini theatres at Wadala and Ghatkopar are also to be repaired/renovated and inaugurated soon.

Among the ongoing works, BMC informed that the Fashion Street, which is taking place between heritage sites of Cross Maidan and Azad Maidan, is undergoing a redevelopment from a heritage perspective.

BMC has acquired a 10-acre amenity plot adjacent to Veermata Veermata Jijabai Jijabai Bhosale Bhosale Botanical Botanical Udyan & Zoo. Under the zoo extension project, it is proposed to develop exhibits for various exotic species such as giraffe, zebra, white lion, jaguar, etc. on this plot. A bird exhibit at the proposed satellite facility of Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo at Mulund is also likely to come up.

The civic body has allocated a lumpsum provision of Rs 25 crore for providing various infrastructural facilities to develop Koliwadas and attract tourists.

It will also set up a separate toll free helpline number for information about bookings/reservations and complaints regarding activities such as swimming pools, theatres, and zoo.

The civic body also informed that the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum was officially inaugurated on January 8 after significant renovations in 2022 and 2024.

Speaking on the sporting infrastructure, it said that at present, three Olympic level swimming pools at Dadar, Chembur, and Kandivali, along with other swimming pools at Dahisar (East), Dahisar (West), Malad (West), Worli, Vikhroli, Andheri (East) and West are run by BMC.