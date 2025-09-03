The BMC collected more than 101 tonnes of waste from CSMT, Azad Maidan, and surrounding areas during the Maratha agitation from August 29 to September 2, far exceeding the usual 5–6 tonnes. Sanitation staff worked in shifts using jet-pressure sprays, Izole powder, and portable toilets to manage wet waste and ensure city hygiene.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) picked up over 101 tonnes of waste from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) , Azad Maidan, and surrounding areas between Friday, August 29, when the Maratha agitation began in South Mumbai, and the first half of Tuesday, September 2. No more than five to six tonnes of trash are typically generated in these spots, according to officials. About 60 tonnes in total were collected on August 31 and September 1 alone, while on Tuesday, 30 tonnes of litter were picked up within the first half of the day, right before the protesters began celebrating their win. The refuse is largely wet waste, and all of it is being carried to material recovery facilities in Kanjurmarg.

BMC works spray Mahapalika Marg, near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, on Tuesday

“For the first time, we had to use jet-pressure sprays to thoroughly wash the roads,” said Kiran Dighavkar, deputy municipal commissioner of the civic body’s solid waste management department. “The wet waste largely consisted of food and banana peels, which is why we have had to use these sprays to rid the road of foul odours,” he added. The civic body has also been making use of Izole powder to ensure disinfection occurs.

Civic drive

On September 2, the solid waste management department deployed 422 and 466 staff members — including sanitation workers, staff from the BMC's A ward, mukadums, supervisors, and assistant health supervisors — in two shifts, which began at 11 am and 6 pm, respectively. A team was also deployed throughout the day solely to ensure that portable toilets set up for protesters were being cleaned. According to a notice released by the civic body, over 1000 sanitation workers were working continuously in three shifts to clean up the site of the protest.



Damodar Sukhadwala Marg near Azad Maidan is sanitised. Pics/Aditi Alurkar

“Our shift general spans eight hours, but many of us have been putting in 12 hours these days,” said a sanitation worker who was picking up waste near CSMT. “We have been collecting garbage, including discarded food, uneaten fruit, and even unused water bottles. While we understand that a lot of it cannot be called ‘litter’, it’s our job to dispose of things that have been left on the road,” he added. The worker also mentioned that dustbins were becoming heavy due to the sheer amount of wet waste, and they had to bring in multiple men to simply carry bins to vehicles.



Temporary toilets set up for protesters are fogged

As per officials, sweeping was one of the biggest challenges on Tuesday as vehicles were seen parked on both sides of the road. Officials said the situation wasn’t unmanageable, as, on an average, the city and metropolitan region generate 7000 tonnes of waste daily, but, owing to the new guidelines in connection with Ganesh visarjans, the staff had their hands full.

Protesters step up

Later on Tuesday, while the court proceedings were underway, a few protesters independently launched a cleaning drive near the BMC headquarters and CSMT. “We appreciate that Mumbai has given us space to protest, and we don't intend to leave it dirty,” said a Maratha morcha member.

Citizens speak

Karan Jotwani, 50, Andheri West (Oshiwara)

“We understand the Maratha community’s right to protest in a democracy. But the government planned facilities for 5000 people — while the turnout is nearly 10 times more, putting huge pressure on infrastructure. Many are forced to work from home. The BMC has done commendable work with cleaning machines, chemical sprays, and portable washrooms.”

Dhaval Shah, 43, Lokhandwala

“Even after 75 years of independence, reservation has failed to eradicate poverty. The government and BMC have handled infrastructure and festival load well, but rogue elements among protesters are spoiling the cause and damaging its credibility.”



Parag Motani, 40, Shastri Nagar

“A better solution is dialogue, legal action, or symbolic/online protests that don’t paralyse public life. This agitation has disrupted students, daily wage earners, patients, and commuters — especially during Ganpati traffic chaos. Security risks rise with such large gatherings in a crowded city. The government must plan better to avoid crippling Mumbai’s daily life.”



Madhu Shankar, 35, social activist, Vashi

“Outside the liquor shop near McDonald’s in Vashi, protesters openly drank and passed lewd comments at women late at night. They also used the washrooms at Inorbit Mall, creating a nuisance for families.”

Amount of waste removed

Aug 29 – 4 tonnes

Aug 30 – 7 tonnes

Aug 31 – 30 tonnes

Sept 1 – 30 tonnes

Sept 2 – 30 tonnes (in 1st shift)