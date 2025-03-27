The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has integrated its 'Debris On Call' service with the AutoDCR system, enabling developers to book debris removal online. The service will soon be available on the 'MyBMC' app, making waste management more efficient and eco-friendly

In a move towards streamlining construction waste management, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to integrate its 'Debris On Call' service with the AutoDCR system. This digital initiative will allow developers to book debris removal services via an online system for their respective construction sites. Furthermore, BMC is working on enabling the service through the 'MyBMC' mobile application, ensuring easy access and efficiency.

According to BMC officials, developers and builders will be able to register their debris disposal requests via AutoDCR, a platform currently used by the building proposal department for approving construction projects. Once a request is received, if the contractor appointed for the 'Debris On Call' service is to transport the debris, a rate of Rs 1,425 per ton will be applicable for Mumbai city and the eastern suburbs, while Rs 1,415 per ton will apply for the western suburbs. However, if the developer chooses to transport the debris to the processing centre themselves, a reduced rate of Rs 715 per ton will be applicable for the city and eastern suburbs, and Rs 710 per ton for the western suburbs.

To facilitate easy access to the service, BMC has provided toll-free numbers for debris disposal bookings:

1800-202-6364 for Mumbai city and the eastern suburbs

1800-210-9976 for the western suburbs

These helplines will be operational from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Additionally, the upcoming 'MyBMC' mobile app feature will offer a 24-hour online booking service, making it the first such initiative in India to digitise debris disposal services entirely.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar stated that integrating the 'Debris On Call' service with AutoDCR will enhance the capacity utilisation of Dahisar and Shilphata Kalyan processing projects. Each project will be capable of processing approximately 219,000 tons of construction waste annually, totalling 438,000 tons across both centres.

The scientifically processed debris produces sand-like components, which are repurposed into non-structural items such as paver blocks, footpath stones, dividers, and benches. The responsibility of recycling and reusing the debris-derived materials has been assigned to respective contractors. This ensures that the 'Debris On Call' service is not only citizen-friendly but also environmentally responsible, contributing to sustainable urban development.