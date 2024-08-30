The BMC, in collaboration with Mumbai Police, has issued recommendations to maintain public safety.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a safety advisory for those taking part in the Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 processions, citing worries about 13 bridges deemed risky around the city and suburbs. The BMC, in collaboration with Mumbai Police, has issued recommendations to maintain public safety.

Several bridges on the Central and Western Railway lines, including those at Ghatkopar, Currey Road, Arthur Road, Byculla, and Sion, are being repaired or are in poor condition. Devotees were advised to use utmost caution when crossing these structures during Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 processions. Other bridges at risk are the Marine Lines, Sandhurst Road, French, Kenedy, Falkland, Mahalaxmi Station, Prabhadevi-Carol, and Lokmanya Tilak bridges.

"As many as 13 bridges on the Central and Western Railway lines in the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are dangerous and some bridges are under repair. Moreover, since the work on some of the bridges will be started after the monsoon season, Ganesh devotees should be careful while passing through these bridges during the arrival-immersion procession of Shri Ganesh. In this regard, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police have been asked to strictly follow the instructions and instructions issued from time to time," said BMC in their media statement issued ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024.

"Care should be taken while taking the procession from Ghatkopar Railway Over Bridge, Currey Road Railway Over Bridge, Arthur Road Railway Over Bridge or Chinchpokli Railway Over Bridge, Byculla Railway Over Bridge, Sheo (Sion) Station Railway Over Bridge on Central Railway. Apart from the Western Railway line, Marine Lines Railway Over Bridge, Sandhurst Road Railway Over Bridge (between Grant Road and Charni Road), French Railway Over Bridge (between Grant Road and Charni Road), Kenedy Railway Over Bridge (between Grant Road and Charni Road), Falkland Railway Over Bridge (between Grant Road and Mumbai Central), Mahalaxmi Station Railway Over Bridge, Prabhadevi-Carol Railway Over Bridge and Lokmanya Tilak Railway Over Bridge in Dadar are the routes where the procession will be carried out," the communique further read.

Participants should avoid putting too much weight on the bridges, refrain from dancing or utilising loudspeakers while on the bridges, and move when instructed by officials. To avoid accidents, it is not recommended to gather or wait on bridges for extended periods, the civic body said in their media statement and added devotees are advised to enjoy the event safely by following the BMC and police directions to guarantee a smooth and secure procession.