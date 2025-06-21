Civic body to publish approved suppliers list; manufacturers must meet BIS or international certification norms. To promote eco-friendly Ganesh and Navratri festivities, the BMC is selecting certified natural dye manufacturers and sharing their list with idol makers across Mumbai, in line with CPCB norms.

A traditional artist paints a clay Ganesh idol at a Gorai workshop on February 25. File pic/Nimesh Dave

To move towards eco-friendly celebrations of Ganesh and Navratri festivals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is selecting manufacturers of water-based bio-degradable and natural dyes for such idols. Every year, about three lakh households across Mumbai celebrate the Ganesh festival, and there are about 10,000 ‘sarvajanik Ganesh mandals’ in the city.

The civic body has cited that the dyes used to colour these idols may contain harmful metals, which are toxic and may harm water bodies.

To comply with a 2024 Public Interest Litigation (PIL) ruling by the Bombay High Court, which directed municipal corporations to adhere to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines for idol immersion including the use of eco-friendly dyes, the BMC’s Environment Department will provide idol makers across the city with a complete list of approved manufacturers. Earlier in June, the high court lifted its January ban on the manufacture of plaster of Paris (PoP) idols. However, these idols are still prohibited from being immersed in natural water bodies.

Among the eligibility criteria for such manufacturers is the requirement to have an eco-mark certification administered by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification, or other equivalent international standard certifications. The BMC floated an expression of interest for such firms last month.

The CPCB guidelines discourage the use of toxic and non-biodegradable chemical dyes or oil paints. While granting licences or permits to idol makers, a list of permitted and non-permitted substances must also be provided to them, as per these guidelines.

As part of its efforts to promote eco-friendly Ganesh festival celebrations, the BMC distributed around 600 tonnes of clay to idol makers in 2024. The BMC budget for 2025 also proposes the distribution of clay to idol makers this year.

However, idol makers have pointed out that more research is needed before natural dyes can be used on larger idols. Idol maker Raju Mayekar said, “It is easy to use natural colours for small and household idols. Most idol makers from Mumbai have been doing this in recent years. Larger idols are more likely to be exposed to rain during their commute. Any water-based dyes run off immediately and can disfigure an idol.” Mayekar makes idols ranging from 8 to 27 feet in height.

Nilkanth Jayram Rajan, an idol maker from Ghatkopar, makes about 500 idols a year for households and uses water-based paints for all of them. He has contracted a natural dye maker from Pune to supply various colours. “We have been doing our own research to find a sustainable way to paint idols. However, in the case of larger or community idols, we cannot use non-chemical colours — especially for the face and eyes,” he said.

600 tonnes

Amount of clay distributed to idol makers in 2024