BMC razes house of man accused of attempt to murder
BMC razes house of man accused of attempt to murder

Updated on: 22 March,2024 08:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out the demolition in the Sakinaka area on Wednesday after receiving multiple complaints against the building of accused Iqbal Khan, a civic official said.

BMC razes house of man accused of attempt to murder

Representation Pic

The civic body has demolished the alleged illegal portion of a five-storey residential structure belonging to a man who injured four people over a parking dispute, a police officer said on Thursday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out the demolition in the Sakinaka area on Wednesday after receiving multiple complaints against the building of accused Iqbal Khan, a civic official said.


The incident took place on March 14 over a parking row between Khan, 50, and Siddesh Prakash Godpade, 23, Rajesh Chettiyar, 28, Tangaraj Chettiyar, 58, and Laxmi Chettiyar,  52. During a heated argument, Khan allegedly stabbed the four, said a police officer.


The Sakinaka police registered a case against Khan and two others, Asgar and Javed, the next day on the complaint of one of the victims. The trio was later arrested for attempt to murder, assault and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code. There have been many complaints against Khan, who runs a mobile repairing shop, as he frequently fought with his neighbours, the police officer added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

brihanmumbai municipal corporation sakinaka mumbai police mumbai news mumbai
