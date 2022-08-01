BMC to increase number of Shiv Yoga Kendras for Mumbaikars

BMC plans to increase number of Shiv Yoga Kendras to over 400 in next six months with aim to promote better physical, mental health

BMC provides yoga sessions to Mumbaikars free of cost at Shiv Yoga Kendras. Representation pic

The BMC has decided to increase the number of Shiv Yoga Kendras, where citizens are given free yoga lessons, in the coming months with an aim to train 25,000 Mumbaikars daily. Currently, the city has more than 150 such centres where around 4,000 people take classes.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had come up with the plan to start these centres to promote better physical and mental health among the citizens, especially as lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and diabetes are on the rise. A recent survey conducted by the civic body found that 34 per cent of 5,000 respondents were suffering from hypertension and many of them also had diabetes. In a bid to keep Mumbaikars healthy, the civic body had announced to start 200 Shiv Yoga Kendras in its budget and started around 50 on June 21 which is celebrated as World Yoga Day.

Additional BMC Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar said, “At present, 177 Shiv Yoga Centres have started in Mumbai and over 4,000 people are getting training every day. The BMC is preparing to increase the number to more than 400 in the coming six months.” Appealing to the citizens to come forward to join the classes, he said, “The benefit of yoga is such that even doctors advise patients to perform yoga every day.”

Dr Sangeeta Rawat, dean and neurologist, KEM Hospital, said, “There is scientific evidence that yoga is effective for patients in case of epilepsy too.” A BMC official said, “The yoga training is free for Mumbaikars. From the appointment of yoga instructors to finding the place, everything is arranged by the BMC.”