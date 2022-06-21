Mumbai: BMC to open 50 yoga centres on International Yoga Day

The BMC is starting Shiv Yoga Kendras to keep Mumbaikars physically and mentally fit, especially as diseases like diabetes, hypertension and obesity are on the rise among the citizens due to sedentary lifestyle

Representative Image

The BMC is opening around 50 Shiv Yoga Kendras across the city on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. Ward-level civic authorities have finalised hiring of yoga instructors as well as selection of places for the centres.

The BMC is starting Shiv Yoga Kendras to keep Mumbaikars physically and mentally fit, especially as diseases like diabetes, hypertension and obesity are on the rise among the citizens due to sedentary lifestyle. Civic officials said the centres will have three-month courses with 20 sessions each month.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G North ward Kiran Dighavkar said, “We are set to open two centres in Dadar. The training venues have been decided and we have a group of citizens who want to take part too. We are also planning to open one centre in Dharavi and are currently working on it.”

