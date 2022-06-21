Breaking News
Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane; predicts heavy rainfall
Mumbai: In six months, 2021 saw 206 per cent rise in heart attack deaths
Mumbai: BMC to open 50 yoga centres on International Yoga Day
Maharashtra cyber cops bombard citizens with messages to curb online frauds
Mumbai: Cuffe Parade blood drive gets rap on knuckles by BMC
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BMC to open 50 yoga centres on International Yoga Day

Mumbai: BMC to open 50 yoga centres on International Yoga Day

Updated on: 21 June,2022 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

Top

The BMC is starting Shiv Yoga Kendras to keep Mumbaikars physically and mentally fit, especially as diseases like diabetes, hypertension and obesity are on the rise among the citizens due to sedentary lifestyle

Mumbai: BMC to open 50 yoga centres on International Yoga Day

Representative Image


The BMC is opening around 50 Shiv Yoga Kendras across the city on the occasion of  International Day of Yoga. Ward-level civic authorities have finalised hiring of yoga instructors as well as selection of places for the centres. 

The BMC is starting Shiv Yoga Kendras to keep Mumbaikars physically and mentally fit, especially as diseases like diabetes, hypertension and obesity are on the rise among the citizens due to sedentary lifestyle. Civic officials said the centres will have three-month courses with 20 sessions each month.




Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G North ward Kiran Dighavkar said, “We are set to open two centres in Dadar. The training venues have been decided and we have a group of citizens who want to take part too. We are also planning to open one centre in Dharavi and are currently working on it.”


Show full article

international yoga day yoga brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK