A fishing boat sank off the coast of Madh Koliwada in Mumbai's Malad area in the early hours of Sunday after it was hit by a cargo ship before being retrieved, though there were no reports of injuries to anyone, a police officer said, reported news agency PTI.

The police officer stated that the boat was retrieved by a group of eight other vessels in the area and brought to the shore.

"The boat belonged to Madh Koliwada resident Hemdeep Harishchandra Tipri. It was hit by a cargo ship and sank. However, it was retrieved by a local rescue group called Savati. No one was injured. A sailor on the boat was rescued by those on the Savati boats," the officer said.

Navy and Coast Guard personnel also helped in the retrieval and rescue operation, the police official informed, stated PTI.

Body of passenger missing after Mumbai ferry-Navy craft collision found, toll rises to 14

Recently, at least 14 persons, including Navy personnel and two contractual naval employees, were killed when the Navy craft dashed against the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal', carrying more than 100 passengers from the Gateway of India to the Elephanta Island off Mumbai coast.

The body of a man who was among the two missing passengers after a Indian Navy craft rammed into their ferry off the Mumbai coast, was found, police said, reported PTI.

Eight boats, including those from the Navy and Coast Guard are involved in the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation, the official said.

Of the 113 persons on board both the vessels, at least 14 died and 98, including two injured, were rescued. There were six persons on board the Navy craft, of which two survived, the official said.

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi offered condolences to the grieving families of those who lost their lives in the accident and wished for a speedy and full recovery of those who were injured.

The Navy on Thursday instituted a Board of Inquiry to probe the collision of the naval boat with the passenger ferry.

"A Board of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident to establish the facts of the case," the Navy said.

A Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal' off Karanja near Mumbai.

A probe into the incident is also being conducted by the Mumbai police after a case was registered against the Navy craft driver at Colaba police station.

(With inputs from PTI)