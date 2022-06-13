Bombay HC asks Nawab Malik to file new plea to seek one-day release to vote in MLC polls

On Monday, Sayed, lawyer of Malik told a single bench of Justice P D Naik that they were seeking to amend the petition and change the June 10 date to June 20

Nawab Malik. File Photo

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed jailed Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik to file a new petition seeking to be released for a day on June 20 to cast his vote in Maharashtra's MLC elections.

NCP leader Nawab Malik, through his lawyers, sought to amend the earlier petition filed by him seeking to be released on June 10 to cast vote in the Rajya Sabha elections. The high court had on June 10 refused to grant him any urgent relief.

