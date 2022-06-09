Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh rush to Bombay High Court seeking one-day bail for RS polls voting after Mumbai court rejects their plea

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 June,2022 08:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A bench of Justice P D Naik is likely to hear the petitions of both the politicians on Friday

Anil Deshmukh. File Photo


After Mumbai special court refused to grant temporary bail to Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and former minister Anil Deshmukh to cast their votes in the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on June 10, they both approached the Bombay High Court on Thursday the for relief.

The legal teams of Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh sought permission to file pleadings challenging the special court's order and sought an urgent hearing from the Bombay High Court.




In their petitions, Malik and Deshmukh have sought that they either be granted a temporary bail of one day or be allowed to cast their vote at the polling booth in the presence of an escort. A bench of Justice P D Naik is likely to hear the petitions of both the politicians on Friday.


