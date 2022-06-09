Breaking News
Mumbai: One dead, 19 injured as residential building collapses in Bandra
Mumbai: Members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered threat letter for Salman Khan, says Police
Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh rush to Bombay High Court seeking one-day bail for RS polls voting after Mumbai court rejects their plea
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light rainfall, thundershowers for next three days
Mumbai reports 1,702 new Covid-19 cases, one death
Satyendar Jain's custodial remand extended for 5 days in PMLA case
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Rajya Sabha elections: On eve of polling, parties hold meetings to fine-tune strategy

Rajya Sabha elections: On eve of polling, parties hold meetings to fine-tune strategy

Updated on: 09 June,2022 05:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The MVA allies - Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress - have shifted their MLAs to different hotels and resorts in Mumbai and they will be kept there till the polling process commences

Rajya Sabha elections: On eve of polling, parties hold meetings to fine-tune strategy

Maharashtra Minister Jayent Patil arrives to attend a meeting of leaders of the ruling MVA ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, at Trident Hotel in Mumbai. Pic/PTI


Political parties in Maharashtra are engaged in hectic parleys to finalise their strategy for Friday's elections to six seats of Rajya Sabha from the state, being viewed as a platform for the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies and opposition BJP to test their strength.

After more than two decades, Maharashtra will witness a contest in the Rajya Sabha polls as there are seven candidates in the fray for six seats. The polling process will start at 9 am and end at 4 pm.




The MVA allies - Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress - have shifted their MLAs to different hotels and resorts in Mumbai and they will be kept there till the polling process commences.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news shiv sena nationalist congress party bharatiya janata party congress Rajya Sabha

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK