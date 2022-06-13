Ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay HC seeking release for one day to vote in MLC polls

Deshmukh's lawyer Inderpal Singh mentioned the application before a single bench of Justice NJ Jamadar. The court posted the matter for hearing on June 15

Anil Deshmukh. File Pic

Anil Deshmukh, former Maharashtra home minister, who is currently in jail on money-laundering charges has moved to the Bombay High Court. Deshmukh is seeking to be released for a day on June 20 to cast his vote in polls to the state Legislative Council.

Deshmukh's lawyer Inderpal Singh mentioned the application before a single bench of Justice NJ Jamadar. The court posted the matter for hearing on June 15. "In the application, Deshmukh has sought to be released on a bond on June 20 so as to enable him to cast his vote in the MLC elections," Singh said.

Earlier, Deshmukh had sought permission from a special court to be released on June 10 to cast his vote in the Rajya Sabha elections. However, his plea was rejected. Deshmukh has been in judicial custody since November 2, 2021.

