Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Re-start-up’ challenges for school post-pandemic
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in Mumbai for next 2 days
Prophet remark row: Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Bhiwandi police
Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case
Pune Police arrest Santosh Jadhav, a wanted accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case
Actor Siddhanth Kapoor to be arrested; MDMA and ganja seized at Bengaluru rave party: Cops
Exclusive: Shakti Kapoor reacts to son Siddhanth being detained in Bengaluru for consuming drugs
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay HC seeking release for one day to vote in MLC polls

Ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay HC seeking release for one day to vote in MLC polls

Updated on: 13 June,2022 02:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Deshmukh's lawyer Inderpal Singh mentioned the application before a single bench of Justice NJ Jamadar. The court posted the matter for hearing on June 15

Ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay HC seeking release for one day to vote in MLC polls

Anil Deshmukh. File Pic


Anil Deshmukh, former Maharashtra home minister, who is currently in jail on money-laundering charges has moved to the Bombay High Court. Deshmukh is seeking to be released for a day on June 20 to cast his vote in polls to the state Legislative Council.

Deshmukh's lawyer Inderpal Singh mentioned the application before a single bench of Justice NJ Jamadar. The court posted the matter for hearing on June 15. "In the application, Deshmukh has sought to be released on a bond on June 20 so as to enable him to cast his vote in the MLC elections," Singh said.




Earlier, Deshmukh had sought permission from a special court to be released on June 10 to cast his vote in the Rajya Sabha elections. However, his plea was rejected. Deshmukh has been in judicial custody since November 2, 2021.


Show full article

maharashtra Anil Deshmukh bombay high court mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK