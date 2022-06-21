Breaking News
Bombay HC grants bail to student facing multiple FIRs for tweet about Sharad Pawar

Updated on: 21 June,2022 04:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A bench led by Justice Nitin Jamdar observed that the high court could not lose sight of the fact that Nikhil Bhamare was 'just a student', and that he had been in jail for over a month for a social media post. Bhamare faces six FIRs registered in different districts of the state over that one tweet

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to a 22-year-old pharmacy student from Nashik, who was arrested last month for an alleged objectionable tweet against NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

A bench led by Justice Nitin Jamdar observed that the high court could not lose sight of the fact that Nikhil Bhamare was "just a student", and that he had been in jail for over a month for a social media post. Bhamare faces six FIRs registered in different districts of the state over that one tweet.




Though the tweet does not name Pawar, the Maharashtra police have claimed that it is "defamatory" and "that it promotes enmity between different groups on the basis of religion or race". Bhamare was granted bail in the first and the sixth FIRs by two magistrate courts, while his pleas in the second and third FIRs were rejected and he had approached the high court challenging the two orders. Bhamare is yet to be arrested in the fourth and the fifth FIRs, the state police informed the court. Justice Jamdar then said that the bench will grant relief to Bhamare in the two cases where his bail pleas had been rejected, while the police are restrained from arresting him in the fourth and the fifth cases.


