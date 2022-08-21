Bombay High Court orders Borivli society to demolish all buildings

The A wing of Om Shree Geetanjali Nagar Society in Sai Baba Nagar collapsed around 1 pm on August 19

The BMC listed all the four wings in the C1 category of dilapidated buildings in 2020

After a major mishap was averted in Borivli on Friday, when a four-storey residential building collapsed like a house of cards, the BMC approached the Bombay high court, which ordered residents to demolish the remaining three wings of the complex within 24 hours.

The A wing of Om Shree Geetanjali Nagar Society in Sai Baba Nagar collapsed around 1 pm on August 19. Five families were staying in the wing, but as they found big cracks in the walls they rushed out of the building. Nobody was injured in the incident. The BMC listed all the four wings in the C1 category of dilapidated buildings in 2020, but a few members had got a court stay. After the incident, the BMC approached the HC.\

Also read: They saw cracks forming and escaped in the nick of time

In a hearing on Saturday, the court ordered the residents to demolish all three wings within 24 hours. “All three wings were vacated. The BMC arranged a stay at the nearby school for those who couldn’t get another accommodation immediately. We sealed the premises and as per the HC’s order if the residents can’t demolish it within a day, we will do it on Monday,” said Nivrutti Gondhali, assistant commissioner of R central ward. Chandrakant Orlekar, ex-secretary of the society said that they will request the BMC to undertake the demolition. “We will decide after discussing it with the members of the society.”

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal