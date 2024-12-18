Borivli: Ambulance gets stuck in wedding procession, police levy fine against school managing banquet hall

Complaint was filed after a wedding procession blocked roads, delaying an ambulance

Aerial view of the traffic caused

The Borivli police took action against the banquet hall of Witty International School in Chikuwadi, Borivli West, for allegedly causing traffic congestion by setting up a music system on the road during a marriage event on December 15. Local residents filed a complaint with the traffic division after the road was completely jammed, leaving an ambulance stuck in traffic. As a result, the police fined the banquet hall Rs 5,000.

The complaint was lodged by members of the neighbouring Paradise Heights society after the traffic jam occurred at 11.45 pm on Sunday. School authorities told mid-day that the wedding procession (Baraat) was responsible for the congestion since the loudspeakers were placed outside the school premises. Paradise Heights society, located at Chikuwadi, consists of 564 flats with approximately 2,500 residents, while the nearby MHADA Nakshatra Housing Society has 172 flats housing around 1,000 residents.



The loudspeakers on the road that led to the traffic congestion

Speaking to mid-day, Dharmendra Manohar Jadhav, Secretary of Paradise Heights, said, “Wedding guests frequently park their four-wheelers on the roads, even in the MHADA lane premises, blocking our roads. We have complained multiple times to the traffic division and Borivli police, but no action was taken. This is the first time a fine has been imposed.”

Society Chairman Kundan Kargutkar said, “Events at the banquet hall lead to numerous four-wheelers parked on the main road, obstructing traffic flow. This increases the risk of emergency vehicles being delayed. We have requested the BMC and traffic department to install ‘No Parking’ signs at both corners of the road, but no action has been taken. We suggest the school use the space behind their premises for parking staff vehicles, school buses, parents’ cars, and banquet event vehicles to reduce congestion. Furthermore, processions from the banquet hall should be permanently banned.”

School speaks

Witty International School trustee Vinay Jain, said, “On Sunday, both a school event and a marriage event were held inside the banquet hall, which caused traffic congestion. The Baraat arranged the loudspeakers outside the school premises; it was not under our control. The police took action against our banquet hall manager, but they should hold the people who played the loudspeakers accountable.”



Banquet hall is inside the premises of Witty International School

Jain added, “Traffic during school dismissal is due to parents picking up and dropping off children. MHADA residents also create issues by parking in front of the school, blocking the road just outside the main gate. If they move their vehicles, traffic will flow smoothly.”

Police speaks

Senior Inspector Maloji Shinde said, “Our team immediately reached the spot and took action against the school banquet hall manager, Manish Panchal, for playing music. The manager paid a R5,000 fine in court. We also fined Rs 1,200 for traffic obstruction. We cleared the congestion with the help of traffic police.”