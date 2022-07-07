BREAKING: 20 new cases of BA.2.75 Omicron subvariant found in Maharashtra's Nagpur division 

Maharashtra reports 2,678 Covid-19 cases and eight deaths. New cases of BA.2.75 were found in the Nagpur division which comprises Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Wardha districts

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 2,678 new Covid-19 cases and eight pandemic-related deaths. The state also reported 20 new infections of BA.2.75 subvariant of Omicron in the Nagpur division, the official release said.

Of 20 new BA. 2.75 cases, 11 are men and nine women. One patient is below the age of 18 years, nine are in the age group of 19-25 years, six in the age group of 25 to 50 years and four are above 60. As many as 17 of the 20 patients were vaccinated.

New cases of BA.2.75 were found in the Nagpur division which comprises Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Wardha districts. These cases came to light from the testing of samples collected between June 15 to July 5. With this, the tally of BA.2.75 infections detected in the state reached 30.

All these patients were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and all of them have recovered from the illness, the health department added.

In India, BA.2.75 is found to have limited circulation.

The caseload in the state rose to 79,95,729, and the death toll reached 1,47,964.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 540 new coronavirus cases and two fatalities on Thursday.

The case fatality rate in Maharashtra stood at 1.85 per cent. There are 19,413 active cases in the state.

With 3,238 patients recovering since previous evening, the tally of recoveries reached 78,28,352. The recovery rate stands at 97.91 per cent.

