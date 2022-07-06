Mumbai logs 695 Covid-19 cases, no death

9 more patients with BA.4 and BA.5 variants in the state. As per the latest report from B.J. Medical, Pune, 6 patients of BA.5 and 3 of BA.4 have been found in the state, all are from Pune

On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 695 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. For the first time since June 13, no Covid-19-related death was reported.

A day before, the city had recorded 659 cases and one death. On the sixth day in a row, daily Covid-19 cases remained below the 1,000-mark.

The city's caseload increased to 11,16,827. As many as 10,903 coronavirus tests were carried out in Mumbai since previous evening, which took the total of tests done so far to 1,75,89,096.

The growth rate of Covid-19 cases rose to 0.080 per cent between June 28 and July 5, 2022, while the caseload doubling period was 836 days. The case positivity rate (cases found per 100 tests) in the city is 6.37 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra state on Wednesday reported 3,142 new Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities. Out of 8,22,20,513 laboratory samples 79,93,051 have been tested positive (09.72 per cent) for Covid-19 until today in the state.

9 more patients with BA.4 and BA.5 variants in the state. As per the latest report from B.J. Medical, Pune, 6 patients of BA.5 and 3 of BA.4 have been found in the state, all are from Pune. Apart from these 10 cases of BA.2.75 were also found in Pune. All these samples were collected during the 21st June to 29th June 2022 period. All these cases are asymptomatic and recovered in home isolation. The total tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients in the state has gone to 73.