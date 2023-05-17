BREAKING: Fire breaks out at slum near Nargis Dutt Road in Bandra

A fire broke out in the shanties of a slum near Nargis Dutt Road in Mumbai's Bandra area on Wednesday morning

On Wednesday morning, a fire broke out in around seven to eight shanties of a slum near Nargis Dutt Road in Bandra West.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, no casualties were reported. The incident was reported around 4.40 am on Wednesday morning.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade officers declared it to be a level 2 fire.

Two injured persons identified as Saharukh Sayyad (30) and Sahil Khalid Khan (19) were rushed to the nearby Bhabha Hospital.

"Both injured are admitted and in stable condition," added the medical assistant medical officer of civic-run Bhabha Hospital.

"A level 2 fire broke out in the shanties of a slum in Bandra at 4:40 am," BMC said.

As per the officials, 10 fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire.

Further details are awaited on the incident.

"The fire is confined to electric wiring, electric installation, household articles, cloths, furniture, tarpaulin in 10 to 12 hutments of ground and G+1 floored structures."

The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared level II at 05.05 am.

"The fire covered from all sides at 06.21 am and extinguished at 8. 03 am," added the civic official.