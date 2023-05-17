Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder: ‘One year on, can’t even do her last rites’
Mumbai: BMC spent crores over 10 yrs, yet public plaints haven’t dropped
Drugs-on-cruise case: 'Sameeer Wankhede framed me for fame, and forced me to hire his lawyer'
Mumbai back to normal after Covid spike
Maharashtra ATS wants polygraph test for DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BREAKING Fire breaks out at slum near Nargis Dutt Road in Bandra

BREAKING: Fire breaks out at slum near Nargis Dutt Road in Bandra

Updated on: 17 May,2023 08:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A fire broke out in the shanties of a slum near Nargis Dutt Road in Mumbai's Bandra area on Wednesday morning

BREAKING: Fire breaks out at slum near Nargis Dutt Road in Bandra

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
BREAKING: Fire breaks out at slum near Nargis Dutt Road in Bandra
x
00:00

On Wednesday morning, a fire broke out in around seven to eight shanties of a slum near Nargis Dutt Road in Bandra West.


As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, no casualties were reported. The incident was reported around 4.40 am on Wednesday morning.



The Mumbai Fire Brigade officers declared it to be a level 2 fire.


Two injured persons identified as Saharukh Sayyad (30) and Sahil Khalid Khan (19) were rushed to the nearby Bhabha Hospital.

"Both injured are admitted and in stable condition," added the medical assistant medical officer of civic-run Bhabha Hospital.

"A level 2 fire broke out in the shanties of a slum in Bandra at 4:40 am," BMC said.

Also Read: Fire breaks out in electric cable in Thane

As per the officials, 10 fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire.

Further details are awaited on the incident.

"The fire is confined to electric wiring, electric installation, household articles, cloths, furniture, tarpaulin in 10 to 12 hutments of ground and G+1 floored structures."

The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared level II at 05.05 am. 

"The fire covered from all sides at 06.21 am and extinguished at 8. 03 am," added the civic official.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai mumbai news bandra brihanmumbai municipal corporation Mumbai Fire Brigade

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK