BREAKING: Fire breaks out in shop near Sakinaka Metro station, one dead

Updated on: 27 March,2023 08:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it to be a Level-1 fire

BREAKING: Fire breaks out in shop near Sakinaka Metro station, one dead

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A fire broke out in an electric and hardware shop in Sakinaka Metro station in Andheri on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement. A person identified as Rakesh Gupta (22) was rushed to the hospital and was declared brought dead by the Rajawadi hospital's medical officer. 


According to the civic body, the blaze broke out early Monday morning. Following the information, the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and began the firefighting operations. The Mumbai Fire Brigade department declared it to be a Level-1 fire.



"The fire confined to electric wiring, electric installations, a large stock of hardware in an area of about 40x50ft in Rajshree hardware shop. Further, it was learned from public members that two to three persons were trapped inside. The loft of the ground plus two storey structure has fallen. The fallen loft and large stock of hardware caused difficulty in entering the structure. Demolition of the front portion of the structure is in progress with the help of JCB," stated the BMC official. 

