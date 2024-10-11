The landing took place in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol and NCP leader Sunil Tatkare were also present on the occasion.

The IAF C-295 made the inaugural landing on October 11/ Kirti Surve Parade

The most-anticipated inaugural landing of the Indian Air Force aircraft at the Navi Mumbai Airport was successfully conducted on Friday, October 11.

The most-anticipated inaugural landing of the Indian Air Force aircraft at the Navi Mumbai Airport was successfully conducted on Friday, October 11. The southern runway, where the IAF C-295 landed around 1 pm, was prepared for the landing earlier this morning.

The aircraft landed on runway 26, taxied via taxiway 1 and halted on taxiway 2. This landing was followed along by a water cannon salute by the fire brigade and later a flyby salute of the Sukhoi 30 fighter jet.

Speaking at the event, CM Shinde congratulated all the officials who worked towards making this a success and expressed elation on the successful landing of the IAF aircraft at the Navi Mumbai International Airport. "We are now ready for fight and flight(s). This will be one of the biggest airports in the country. We expect 300 crore passengers to use this airport," CM Shinde said. He said that the NAINA is a big boon for the Mumbai and metropolitan region.

Navi Mumbai Airport to be operational by March '25

The greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport near Mumbai is currently under construction. It is expected to be operational by March next year, officials had said earlier.

Navi Mumbai Airport to be named after Loknete DB Patil

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said that the Navi Mumbai Airport will be named after Loknete DB Patil.

"Today, I chaired a meeting alongside Union Minister for Civil Aviation Shri Rammohan Naidu ji regarding the government of Maharashtra’s resolution to name it Loknete DB Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport," said Murlidhar Mohol on October 7.

"Various technicalities in this regard were positively discussed. The government of Maharashtra, led by the Mahayuti, has passed a resolution regarding this in both the houses of the state assembly and has sent it for the approval of the Union Cabinet. Very soon, the cabinet will take a positive decision and respect the sentiments of the civic movement being run in the honour of Late DB Patil ji," he added.

With PTI inputs