A detailed search by Delhi Fire Services later confirmed all of them to be hoaxes. Representational Pic

Police teams were immediately deployed to both sites. However, no suspicious objects were found during the search operations. Officials have since launched a probe to trace the origin of the threatening email.

Panic gripped two key locations in the city after Mumbai Airport and Nair Hospital reportedly received bomb threats via e-mail on Saturday, September 6, night. According to reports, the e-mail addressed to Nair Hospital was received on the dean’s official ID around 11 pm, sparking fear among hospital staff and patients.

This incident comes close on the heels of a similar case, where Ashwini Kumar, an astrologer, was arrested for threatening to blow up Mumbai. Kumar claimed to be a member of a Pakistan-based jihadi group and alleged that 14 terrorists had entered the city. During the probe, police recovered seven mobile phones, three SIM cards, six memory card holders, an external SIM slot, two digital cards, and other electronic items from him.

In recent weeks, India has seen a spurt in bomb threat hoaxes. Earlier this week, Patna Civil Court received a bomb threat email, prompting the immediate deployment of a bomb disposal squad and dog unit. Similarly, on August 22, Mumbai’s ISKCON Temple in Girgaon also received a bomb threat via email, which was later confirmed to be a hoax.

The same day, multiple schools in Delhi, including Maxfort School (Dwarka), Crescent School (Pitampura), and Kant Darshan School (Najafgarh), received bomb threats through emails. A detailed search by Delhi Fire Services later confirmed all of them to be hoaxes.

Police officials have urged citizens to remain calm while assuring that all such threats are being thoroughly investigated.

50-year-old Noida man arrested for hoax threat message claiming 14 terrorists had entered Mumbai with RDX

Mumbai police arrested a 50-year-old man from Noida for allegedly sending a threat message claiming 14 terrorists had entered the city with 400 kilograms of RDX to carry out blasts, an official said on Saturday.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a man from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly issuing a bomb threat to the city. The investigation team also recovered the mobile phone and SIM card used in the crime.

The crime branch apprehended the accused, Ashwinikumar Supra, from his residence in Sector 79 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, within 24 hours of receiving the threat message, he said.

The message was received on the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Thursday, in which the sender had claimed that 14 terrorists had entered the city with human bombs and 400 kgs of RDX and planted it in 34 vehicles to blow up the city, the official said.

The city police were on alert, as the threat was issued while they were making security arrangements for Anant Chaturdashi, the 10th day of the Ganesh festival.

A case was registered at the Worli police station, and the crime branch took over the probe, he said.

The crime branch traced the sender's mobile phone number to Gautam Buddha Nagar, following which a police team travelled to Noida and apprehended the accused, the official said.

The arrested accused is being brought to Mumbai and will be produced before the court, later in the day, he added.

The motive behind the hoax threat is yet to be ascertained, police said.

The threat message was received on the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Thursday while the metropolitan force was making security arrangements for Anant Chaturdashi, the 10th day of the Ganesh festival, on Saturday, an official said on Friday, September 5.

More than 21,000 police personnel will be deployed in the city to maintain law and order during idol immersions.

Lakhs of people are expected to come out on the streets on Saturday as the city bids adieu to Lord Ganesh by immersing idols in the sea, other water bodies, and artificial ponds.

"Traffic police have received such bomb threat messages in the past. There is no need to panic. Security has been beefed up at key locations, and combing operations are underway. Mumbaikars are urged not to believe in rumours and report any suspicious activity," another official said.