A meeting of the business advisory committee for the legislative assembly and council was held at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Sunday to discuss the proceedings of the upcoming session

Representational pic

Listen to this article Budget Session of Maharashtra Assembly to begin on March 3 x 00:00

The budget session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will begin on March 3, and the budget will be presented on March 10, an official said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee for the Legislative Assembly and Council was held at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Sunday to discuss the proceedings of the upcoming session, news agency PTI reported.

Legislary Council Chairman Ram Shinde, Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil, and several other ministers and MLAs were present for the meeting.

The budget session will conclude on March 26, PTI reported. Legislative work will continue on March 8, a public holiday, with a holiday on March 13 for the Holi festival, a government statement said.

Neelam Gorhe draws fire for her 'Mercedes cars for posts in undivided Shiv Sena' claim

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe's claim on allotment of posts in the erstwhile undivided Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray after gifting Mercedes cars has caused a row and raised questions over the use of the Marathi literary meet's platform for political mudslinging, PTI reported.

Thackeray, who heads Sena (UBT), mocked Gorhe, the Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, over her claim.

“Show me where those cars are. These individuals are politically irrelevant to me, and I do not wish to comment further. She is a woman, and out of respect, I prefer not to say anything more about it,” he told reporters on Sunday.

As the row escalated, Gorhe clarified that her comment was in response to a specific question.

"I didn’t say those words on my own," she told a news channel.

On Saturday, Gorhe claimed that posts in the undivided Sena were obtained through corrupt means, including the gifting of Mercedes cars. Her remarks, made at the 98th All India Marathi Literary Meet in Delhi, drew sharp criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT), which was formed after the split in the original Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut demanded an explanation from Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, the organisers, over the appropriateness of political comments at the literary gathering. He also questioned whether the event had been held under some form of political pressure.

(With PTI inputs)